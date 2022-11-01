SpaceX Falcon Heavy Gets Its First Launch In Years

SpaceX launched the world's most powerful rocket for its first flight in quite some time, and the Falcon Heavy carried some precious cargo into orbit. Falcon Heavy launches come with big implications, and not just because of their impressive physical magnitude. Its capability of carrying 140,000 pounds of cargo had only been rivaled by NASA's retired Saturn V rocket, which helped carry astronauts to the moon in the Apollo missions (via National Geographic). Despite its first successful launch dating all the way back to 2018, SpaceX's rocket had only undergone three launches in total since then, with its most recent one occurring in 2019.

It did show some promising results during its handful of missions though, including a historic commercial launch that ended in success. Earth's most powerful operational rocket also did missions for NASA, aiding in the advancement of space technology and future Mars exploration expeditions in the process (via NASA). Now, SpaceX utilized its Falcon Heavy to bring vital payloads into high Earth orbit courtesy of America's military division in space — the U.S. Space Force. So, what was the result of Falcon Heavy's first mission in more than three years?