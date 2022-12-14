Elon Musk Says He's Going To Take Legal Action Against ElonJet Creator

The saga of a bot account tracking Elon Musk's jet is now going to court. Earlier today, the @ElonJet handle was suspended, with Twitter reportedly accusing it of spam and manipulation. The account, run by a student named Jack Sweeney, briefly returned but was again suspended hours later after Twitter announced a new policy related to doxing and the sharing of live location information. Elon Musk is now threatening "legal action" against Sweeney.

Sweeney created the @ElonJet account two years ago, and later made similar accounts that tracked the private jets of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Drake among other notable personalities. He runs about two dozen tracker accounts that also follow the movements of NASA aircraft and weather monitoring hardware. Once a self-professed Musk fan, Sweeney had his first encounter with the billionaire when Musk asked him to abandon the @ElonJet account in exchange for $5,000.

The college student tried to re-negotiate with Musk, but the billionaire reportedly rejected his proposals and blocked him. All of this transpired before Musk acquired Twitter. Fast forward a few months, and the billionaire has announced an anti-doxing policy that prohibits users from posting the live location of another individual over personal safety risks. This updated policy got @ElonJet suspended a second time — though, for some reason, Sweeney's personal account was also suspended. Now it seems that the disciplinary action against Sweeney's Twitter accounts was not enough for Musk.