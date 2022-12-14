ElonJet Briefly Returned Alongside Big Twitter Policy Update On Doxing

Twitter briefly restored @ElonJet, the automated bot account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet and posted about its flight activity online. Run by Jack Sweeney, the account was suspended earlier today without any official explanation. Hours later, Twitter made a policy change about sharing someone's live location, citing their safety and rules on doxing. Musk had previously claimed the account posed a "direct personal safety risk," but that he wouldn't make a move against the account due to his love for free speech.

Shortly before the Twitter policy change on sharing someone's live location was announced, the ElonJet account reappeared on Twitter with a follower count that kept randomly changing for no apparent reason. This led to speculation that Musk had a change of heart or that maybe Twitter had just failed to communicate its updated policies before the disciplinary action. Replying to a user discussing @ElonJet's first suspension, the new Twitter CEO said, "Real-time posting of someone else's location violates doxxing policy." However, Musk later added that sharing an individual's location with a 24-hour delay was acceptable and won't count as a policy violation.

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isnâ€™t a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Musk says you can't even post links to other sites sharing such information. However, this is a rather surprising about-face, as the Musk-backed "Twitter Files" dump of past internal communication had doxed former Head of Trust & Safety at Twitter, Yoel Roth. Things escalated to such an extent that Roth had to flee his home with his partner seeking a safe haven, reports The Washington Post. Moreover, the personal Twitter handle of Sweeney remains banned, and the same is the case with other jet tracker accounts covering fellow billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.