Elon Musk Makes A Concerning Comment About His Safety

It's been over a month since Elon Musk took control of Twitter and made controversial changes to the platform. Musk's takeover was followed by the largest layoffs Twitter has ever seen, in addition to the firing of most of the company's senior executive staff and board members. Other notable changes included the botched introduction of the Twitter Blue paid subscription — giving anyone paying $8 per month a "Verified" badge — and granting amnesty to thousands of banned Twitter accounts ousted from the platform for allegedly sharing hateful content. Musk — a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist — also criticized the alleged left-wing bias on the platform.

Elon's solution to this problem was granting amnesty to thousands of Twitter accounts "permanently" banned from the platform for sharing alleged "misinformation" and "hateful" content. Musk also revived former U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter account — famously banned by Twitter following the 2021 Capitol Riots.

More recently, Musk and Journalist Matt Taibbi released a series of documents labeled "The Twitter Files," containing screenshots of internal communication between senior Twitter officials and high-ranking officials from the Democratic party. Musk claimed these documents were proof of "electoral influence" on the part of the Democrats, and that they made multiple requests to ensure the removal of political content detrimental to them.

A day after the Twitter Files documents came to light, Musk held an open-to-all Twitter Spaces discussion centered around the content of the Twitter Files. During the discussion, Musk veered a bit off-topic and claimed that there is "a significant risk" that he may be assassinated (per NY Post).