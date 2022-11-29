After Musk's Amnesty Poll, Twitter Is Reinstating Over 60k Suspended Accounts

Elon Musk recently conducted a Twitter poll asking if all the bad actors that were banned permanently from the platform should be offered a general amnesty. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with Musk promising that "amnesty begins next week." Well, it appears that the floodgates are about to open.

According to Platformer, the company has started the mechanism of bringing back scores of banned accounts. The process, which employees are internally referring to as the Big Bang, will reinstate thousands of accounts that were handed a suspension for violating content policies.

Scoop w/@CaseyNewton: Twitter is reinstating roughly 62,000 accounts that were suspended, each with more than 10,000 followers. One of the accounts has 5 million followers. 75 have more than 1 million. Internally, employees are calling it the Big Bang: https://t.co/8hGtLCe8qX — ZoÃ" Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 29, 2022

Twitter has already unbanned former President Donald Trump, who was served a permanent ban in the wake of the Capitol Hill riots over his alleged role in inciting violence. Other controversial personalities that have made their way back on Twitter include rap mogul Ye nee Kanye West and Internet personality Andrew Tate.

Citing information received from insider sources, Platformer reports that Twitter employees are in the process of reinstating approximately 62,000 accounts with a follower account exceeding the 10,000 mark. In a nutshell, all these are accounts that commanded a healthy online reach but were likely banned for less-than-desirable actions.