Elon Musk To Reinstate Suspended Twitter Users

Elon Musk has repeatedly discussed his free speech absolutism stance on Twitter. Now that he's been running the social media platform for the past few weeks as its new CEO, he is really settling into that free speech champion persona. Musk recently polled his followers whether Twitter should extend "a general amnesty to suspended accounts." A majority of nearly 72% voted in favor of the idea.

The mercurial CEO, who gutted Twitter's workforce across all departments, including the critical moderation and policy teams, within a short span, has made some drastic account reinstatements. After a public poll on Twitter a few days ago, Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump's account, which was permanently suspended in the wake of the Capitol Hill riots.

Twitter also welcomed back comedian Kathy Griffin to the platform, after suspending it for impersonating aka parodying Elon Musk. Conservative satire website Babylon Bee and online culture warrior Jordan Peterson also had their accounts revived following bans over anti-trans comments in the pre-Musk era. However, the latest move by Musk seems a tad more problematic.