Elon Musk Threatens To Make A New Phone If Google And Apple Ban Twitter

Elon Musk will make his own smartphone, if things at Twitter worsen to an extent that Apple and Google kick it offer their respective mobile platforms, or so the social network's new owner has promised. Musk's smartphone daydream came as response to a tweet by conservative political commentator Liz Wheeler, in which she talked about a hypothetical — but not entirely implausible — scenario where Google and Apple have decided to boot Twitter off the Play Store and App Store, respectively.

Wheeler argued that "the man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy," and predicted that, should Musk make a phone, half of the smartphone users in the U.S. would switch to it owing to the snooping-happy nature of iPhones and Android phones.

If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 25, 2022

The idea of a Musk-made phone that Wheeler is talking about isn't "just another smartphone" running an Android folk. As is clear from the disdain for Google and Apple in the tweet, such a phone would also need to run its own operating system, free from the handiwork of the two tech giants.

That's easier said than done. Just ask Microsoft, the world's second most valuable company after Apple, which created the Windows Phone platform and failed spectacularly. Musk himself has opined in the not-too-distant past that "smartwatches & phones are yesterday's technology," and that the Neuralink brain-human interface was the future. Neuralink, another Musk-owned venture, is yet to demonstrate its tech working on human subjects.