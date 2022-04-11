Why The Amazon Fire Phone Was A Complete Flop

The 2014 release of the Amazon Fire Phone was the retail monolith's first foray into the smartphone business. It came with a 4.7-inch LCD, 13-Megapixel main camera, and ran on its own Android-based Fire OS operating system. Amazon's first smartphone even came with a unique feature known as "Dynamic Perspective," a function that not only gave its display a unique 3D depth effect, it also allowed users to navigate the phone using motion-based gestures.

It had a couple of Amazon-exclusive features as well, such as a dedicated Firefly button, which scans and identifies objects, and Mayday, a built-in help desk that provides round-the-clock customer support, according to Techradar. Other highlights include an HD resolution display, a Snapdragon 800 chipset, 2GBs of RAM, and a hefty 2,400mAh battery capacity. With a phone that had a lot more going on in it than the average flagship phone at the time, some might be wondering what could have possibly gone so wrong.