Apple's Satellite-Based Emergency SOS Feature Goes Live Later This Month

Modern flagship smartphones have become so capable that the room for feature improvements seems to be shrinking with each year. Take the case of Apple's previous-generation iPhone models, which do not look too different from the company's latest iPhone 14 offerings. Things have reached a stage where Apple found it okay to use last year's Apple A15 Bionic processor on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, meaning the newer A16 Bionic chip is reserved for the Pro models. This also means that there aren't too many differences between the iPhone 13 and the new iPhone 14 — with the exception of several new safety-focused features.

While all iPhone 14 models support the potentially life-saving car crash detection feature, Apple reserved another feature — a satellite-based iPhone emergency SOS functionality — exclusively for its Pro models. The crash detection feature is already active on all iPhone 14s sold in the U.S., and has already been credited with saving lives. However, the same could not be said about the satellite connectivity feature from Apple, which continues to elude iPhone users. While Apple did talk about the feature at length during the iPhone 14 launch keynote, more than two months since the launch, the feature is yet to be enabled on the devices.

However, all this will change later this month when Apple users will finally be able to send texts and even make SOS voice calls without the need for cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. In a detailed blog post, the company confirmed that the iPhone's satellite-based SOS service is expected to go live "later this month."