Apple iPhone 14 Review: Getting Flashbacks

It's easy to get carried away and lose sight of just how far we've come in the smartphone world. Apple's iPhone 14 is 7.8 millimeters thick but can communicate directly with satellites, boasts photographic talents that eclipse dedicated cameras and action cams, and does so starting at just $799. That's genuinely impressive, and if it seems any less so then that's only because the rest of the iPhone 14 family eclipses this entry-level model with even more ambitious features. Reader, I suspect we're spoiled.

Apple has called time on its push into "mini" phones after two years, leaving the iPhone 14 the smallest and cheapest of this year's new family. There's no iPhone 14 mini, but instead, Apple's pendulum has swung in the opposite direction and given us the iPhone 14 Plus. That packs a larger, 6.7-inch screen, the same size — though with a notch, not a Dynamic Island — as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

I liked the iPhone 13 mini, and it seemed like plenty of people said they wanted a more compact smartphone that didn't necessarily sacrifice camera, processor, and other features. Unfortunately, they clearly didn't get around to actually buying it, at least not in significant numbers. It's not hard to see Apple's strategy to go larger instead as a more sensible one, given there are almost certainly people who — whether for reasons of eyesight, media consumption, or just liking bigger screens — want a larger panel without having to cough up the cash for the most expensive iPhone.