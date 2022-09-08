Why Apple Users Aren't Happy About iPhone 14's eSIM

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max, are almost here. Along with the expected design updates, the new model adds some significant improvements — particularly to the camera system. But this line also features the removal of a feature, so to speak. Every now and then an electronics company may try something new, or attempt to get rid of features it believes are outmoded. We've seen it happen with the iPhone headphone jack, and now it's happening to the iPhone's SIM tray.

Yes indeed, much to the chagrin of some and the ambivalence of others, Apple is ditching physical SIM cards (specifically in U.S. models) in favor of an eSIM-only setup. Granted, eSIM technology is nothing new for Apple's smartphones, but previous models have offered both a physical SIM and an eSIM option. The company sees this as a boon for users because it will allow them to easily switch between digital SIMs in order to manage multiple numbers on a single phone or switch to a more travel-friendly option when going abroad.

And because there's no physical SIM card, there's no way for someone to swap it out if your iPhone is lost or stolen. And yet...