The iPhone 14 Pro Is Not What We Expected: First Look

I suspect I'm not alone, there, but the iPhone 14 Pro actually gives you a good reason — beyond just taking a selfie — to look at that cut-out. Apple isn't just hoping you ignore the Dynamic Island, it wants you to see it. Although the new, smaller TrueDepth camera is in the middle, it's surrounded by dynamically adjusting graphics used for alerts, controls, and more.

What's cunning is how those animations and shape-changing graphics flow around the portion of the display that Apple can't show UI on; not quite as we thought it would but arguably even better. You'd never guess, in fact, that there was a section of the Dynamic Island that lacks an OLED portion if you didn't know that to begin with. Apple will be offering developers a way to tap into those same animations, too, so that third-party apps don't spoil the illusion.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

If it works, it's because Apple finally embraces the realities of needing to accommodate front-facing sensors, while keeping bezels skinny. The notch felt like an apology; the Dynamic Island actually makes something useable out of it. Is it still going to be madly controversial online regardless? Yes, I don't doubt it, but I think more people will just get on with life and enjoy the new notifications, alerts, and shortcuts.