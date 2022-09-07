Why You'll Love The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Cutout

The iPhone 14 Pro is Apple's most significant update to the iPhone lineup since the iPhone X. Although Apple introduced the notch to optimize the utility of empty bezels on the top and the bottom of the display, it became outdated over the years — especially in front of the fast-evolving world of Android smartphones. The newly launched iPhone 14 Pro features a dynamic pill-shaped cutout that promises far better interaction with notifications, alerts, media content, and more.

The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island cutout houses a new and smaller Face ID sensor, while the ambient light sensor has been shifted to below the display. Apple says the new True Depth camera uses 30% less area than the iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone 14 Pro's new XDR OLED is now as bright as Apple's ProDisplay XDR, with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. With improved LPTO technology, the iPhone 14 Pro's OLED display can function at variable refresh rates, ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz, depending on the content on the display.