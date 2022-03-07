The New Apple Display Could Be A Done Deal For Tuesday's Event

Apple's big "Peek Performance" event on Tuesday, March 8, may be expected to reveal the Cupertino company's latest 5G smartphone, and a big iPad Air update, but it's a long-rumored accessory which could end up stealing the show. For years now, there's been a conspicuously display-shaped hole on the desktops of many Mac users, on which the current Apple Pro Display XDR hasn't been able to fill.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a more than solid track record at predicting Apple announcements, the "Peek" in Apple's tagline could in fact be a sneaky glimpse at a new screen. "I also wouldn't rule out Apple previewing its next-generation external display," Gurman wrote in his weekly newsletter. "I'm told Apple actually completed work on it months ago, and the device was due to launch soon after last year's MacBook Pro."

Exactly why that original timeline didn't work out is unclear, though it's not hard to think of some potential explanations. While Apple proved initially more resilient than most companies to the supply chain crunch at the start of the pandemic, it hasn't remained immune. That could well have limited availability of things like display panels, processors, and other components needed to satisfy the high-profile launch of a new product.