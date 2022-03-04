Apple Studio Display Rumor Is Not Quite What We Were Hoping For

As 9to5Mac's Filipe Espósito reports, it's not exactly clear whether the new Apple Studio Display will be an iteration of the Pro Display XDR, or if will introduce a whole new option in the current lineup of Apple products. If the leaks are true, there will be some clear differences between the two displays.

The current Pro Display XDR has a 32-inch panel with a 218 pixels per inch running at 6K resolution (6016 x 3384p). Since the Apple Studio Display reportedly in the works is said to run at a higher resolution, the pixel value would be kicked up 27 points higher with 245 pixels per inch contained within a 36-inch panel, thus making the images sharper and clearer for people not to squint at. However, whether it would pack that much pixel density or retain the 218 pixel-per-inch value is currently unknown.

Espósito reported around the same time last summer that Apple was testing a new external display known internally by the codename J327, complete with an A13 chip. According to sources involved with the project, this rumored Apple Studio Display is indeed the same J327 model.