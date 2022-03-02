Apple Event Confirmed For March 8: Here's What We Expect

Apple has just sent out invitations to its upcoming spring launch event with the tagline "Peek performance." The yearly event will likely bring announcements about several new Apple products that will hit the market in the coming weeks. Although the tech giant hasn't disclosed what products we can expect to see during the upcoming event, speculation has been running wild for the past few months. As a lot of these rumors are grounded in reality, we can estimate with some degree of confidence that Apple may have a lot in store for us during the first half of 2022, including a new iPhone, iPad, and possibly a Mac or two.

Apple typically holds a launch event every spring, and this year is no different. Much like the last two years, the entire thing will take place online — there'll be no in-person event this year. As for the content of the event, it's all up in the air right now. However, Apple insiders have been talking about this event for the past few months.

Fans of Apple have a long list of new products they'd like to see announced, but Apple typically splits its releases into more than one batch, with the key products being aimed at the end of the year. That makes sense — with the looming holidays, Apple always scores extra sales. What can we expect to see during the spring event?