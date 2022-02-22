Fourth iOS 15.4 Beta Now Open: What's Inside?

A fourth version of the iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 beta (build number 19E5235a) has been made available for developers, with support for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. In addition to a FaceID update that supports mask-wearing and a slew of new emojis, iOS 15.4 has also been testing Tap to Pay contactless payment options, Universal control allowing multiple devices to be controlled from a single source, and possible support for digital IDs, though the concept has since been delayed due to security concerns.

According to MacRumors, additional features that are currently in the works for the next version include an update to the Wallet app to support EU vaccine certificates, support for 120Hz ProMotion app animations (on the iPhone 13 Pro), anti-stalking measures being added to AirTags, as well as custom iCloud email domains. There are some smaller changes and updates too, such as an iPad Control Center option to adjust keyboard brightness, a widget for Apple Card, the ability to turn off notifications for Shortcuts automations, notes for iCloud Keychain, and a fifth American voice for Siri, named Quinn.

And it's all still expected — though not verified by Apple — to be releasing publicly sometime in either March or April, 2022.