iPhone 14 Pro 'Floating Notch' Could Give Controversial Screen Change An Unexpected Purpose

Ever since the first iPhone 14 Pro leaks started popping up, one aspect that's generated wild buzz is the controversial design up top. Instead of the boat-shaped notch, Apple is reportedly going for a design that puts the Face ID and selfie camera in two separate cutouts, with one of them being pill-shaped while the other one is circular. Such a combination hasn't been attempted by any smartphone maker so far, and irrespective of how you look at it, that 90-degree slanted 'i' design looks weird.

But it appears that the iPhone 14 Pro won't look that hideous after all. Citing an unnamed source, MacRumors claims that the entire pill + hole design will actually look like a large pill-shaped cutout. If the mocked-up renders are anything to go by, this design approach looks a tad more palatable. Again, no mainstream smartphone maker has put a pill-shaped cutout right in the middle alongside the top edge. It's usually a centrally-positioned circular punch hole or a pill-shaped cutout in the left or right corner of the screen.

The dual-hole camera of the Redmi K30 is actually two independent holes. pic.twitter.com/adTmorUrO2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 12, 2019

It appears that Apple will turn off the pixels between the pill and round cutouts at the top, making it appear like a single large black pill with the Face ID and front camera inside. This isn't really a novel approach. In 2019, Xiaomi launched a phone called Redmi K30 that had two circular cutouts for the front cameras. However, the company allowed users to disable the pixels between the two round cutouts.