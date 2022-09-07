iPhone 14 Kills The SIM Tray In The US: Why That Could Be A Nightmare

Apple is finally going all-in with the eSIM technology with the iPhone 14 lineup made official at Apple's Far Out event today. For folks in the U.S. who are willing to splurge on the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, they will no longer get handsets that feature a physical SIM card. Apple says eSIM usage has skyrocketed in the past few years in its home market, and it's the same trend that inspired the company to do away with the physical SIM slot.

The company notes that the iPhone 14's eSIM facility has already onboarded support from all major carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, among others. For folks unaware of the tech, an eSIM system doesn't need the plastic-and-metal SIM card for storing network configuration data and latching on to the supported carrier's cellular airwaves. Instead, there is a chip embedded right in the device, which is non-user-removable.

However, the data stored on an eSIM is rewritable, which means you can always switch carriers without having to go through the hassle of getting a new physical SIM from your new carrier. Depending on the carrier, all you need is a few calls or online tech support guidance, and the eSIM carrier switch will happen without users having to leave their homes. Starting at $799, the iPhone 14 models will allow users to save multiple eSIM configuration profiles on the same device.