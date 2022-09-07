iPhone 14 And iPhone 14 Plus Ditch Mini As Apple Goes Big

The rumors proved to be true, in the United States at least, and the iPhone has dropped the sim tray. Instead, a focus has been placed on the eSim system — a built-in version of the sim card that can be set up with a simple scan of a QR code. With an eSIM, iPhone users can quickly transfer existing plans to their phone or add new plans that will work alongside the ones that are currently installed. Multiple plans can be used on the same phone, and iPhone users can switch between them in the settings menu. You don't need a WiFi connection to activate a plan or switch an eSIM either, just scan and go.

The other major connectivity-related announcement involves the iPhone's use of satellite communications. Users will now be able to call for help from almost anywhere in the world, with their phones sending an emergency SOS signal via the satellite network. The SOS service will work, even if WiFi and cell service are unavailable. Crash detection also exists, and the emergency services will be automatically called in the event of an emergency. Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature 5G connectivity too.

Apple fans can expect to pay at least $799 for the standard iPhone 14 with the larger iPhone 14 Plus starting from $899. The iPhone 14 will ship on September 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus is set to be released a few weeks later on October 7. Customers eager to secure a new iPhone can place pre-orders from September 9.