Early Reactions About The iPhone 14 Have Fans Split

The big tech news of the day, maybe even the month, is Apple's unveiling of its new iPhone lineup. Four phones are available in total; the basic models are the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, and the larger iPhone 14 Plus. Two "Pro" editions are also on offer; the standard Pro is the same size as the basic iPhone 14 and the larger variant is the Pro Max. Despite certain similarities with previous models, including the iPhone 14 notably featuring the same chipset as its predecessor, a few new features are included. The most standout new feature is the "Dynamic Island" which makes use of a part of the display usually reserved for the camera and a speaker.

Other features are proving controversial, with concerns already being raised about Apple's decision to abandon the SIM card tray on the phones they are selling in the United States. As you may expect, Apple itself was overwhelmingly positive about the devices it is trying to sell. However, the reaction on social media was mixed. Some people are happy, some want an iPhone but can't find the funds, and some are incredibly cynical about the newest generation of iPhones. So let's take a look at how social media sees the biggest announcement of Apple's annual event.