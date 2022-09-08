Early Reactions About The iPhone 14 Have Fans Split
The big tech news of the day, maybe even the month, is Apple's unveiling of its new iPhone lineup. Four phones are available in total; the basic models are the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, and the larger iPhone 14 Plus. Two "Pro" editions are also on offer; the standard Pro is the same size as the basic iPhone 14 and the larger variant is the Pro Max. Despite certain similarities with previous models, including the iPhone 14 notably featuring the same chipset as its predecessor, a few new features are included. The most standout new feature is the "Dynamic Island" which makes use of a part of the display usually reserved for the camera and a speaker.
Other features are proving controversial, with concerns already being raised about Apple's decision to abandon the SIM card tray on the phones they are selling in the United States. As you may expect, Apple itself was overwhelmingly positive about the devices it is trying to sell. However, the reaction on social media was mixed. Some people are happy, some want an iPhone but can't find the funds, and some are incredibly cynical about the newest generation of iPhones. So let's take a look at how social media sees the biggest announcement of Apple's annual event.
Some tech influencers are pretty hyped
Apple influencer iJustine seemed quite excited as she went through the range of products Apple unveiled during the conference. In one of the videos she posted, iJustine showed off the purple variant of the new phone, describing it as "so beautiful." She then held the device while another person demonstrated one of the functions of the new Dynamic Island feature.
Hereâ€™s the new iPhone 14 Pro Max in purple! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/p7oiqm3qyp
— iJustine (@ijustine) September 7, 2022
In a video on his YouTube channel, streamer David Di Franco lauded the iPhone 14's Satellite SOS feature, describing it as "the highlight of the keynotes in regards to safety." He went on to discuss another safety feature, the iPhone's crash detection system which offers a call for emergency help if the phone believes you have been in an accident. He then got quite excited about the whole Dynamic Island concept and reacted positively to many of the iPhone 14 Pro's features.
Marques Brownlee believes the name "Dynamic Island" is very on brand for the tech company. He said: "Apple naming the pill cutout the 'Dynamic Island' is the most Apple thing they've ever Appled." Considering the Silicon Valley company's crimes against capitalization have spawned plenty of lowercase first-letter copycats, it's probably fair they get a noun as well.
The Dynamic Island was received pretty positively
One of Apple's most notable innovations on the iPhone 14 is its "Dynamic Island" feature. The Dynamic Island turns the space typically used by the front camera and speaker into an element of the display — similar to the Magic Keyboard's touch bar.
Product designer Charles Patterson described the feature as "the hottest piece of UI [he's] seen in a long time." One of the replies suggested the Dynamic Island may not be around for long and could just be replaced by a camera set behind the screen. Patterson acknowledged that may happen but mentioned the Dynamic Island is great for the time being, saying: "...this is already optimizing the space in ways it would be used once that iPhone feature exists." A video creator by the name of Chuka stated the island is his favorite feature on the phone and described it as "beautiful."
By a long mile, this is my favorite feature of the new iPhones 14 pro and 14 pro Max. The â€˜Dynamic Islandâ€™. Apple really made good use of that long pill hole cutout. This is beautiful #AppleEvent #iPhone14Pro #iPhone14Series pic.twitter.com/1ZMEzbJFM7
— Chuka – Video Creator (@shotbychuka) September 7, 2022
It's not surprising that the Dynamic Island received the most praise, as it is arguably the only true standout feature of the new devices. As many others on social media have stated, the rest of the phone's features are either upgrades of existing parts or the exact same thing you'll find inside an iPhone 13.
Price could be an issue
iPhones have never been a cheap option, and they've only gotten more expensive over the years. The iPhone 14's most basic model retails for $799 and the most basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at $999. There wasn't really a price increase from the last generation of phones, but it has still led to a situation where plenty of people on social media are saying they want the new phones, but unfortunately, they just can't justify the price tag.
@D1aphanousBTS illustrated the fact that bills will always pop up and get between us and the things we want. @jayshompy on the other hand was a bit more practical and came up with a creative solution to his budgetary problems. He insinuated he might trade in a few organs and use the cash to grab an iPhone 14.
Me after selling my left lung for the iPhone 14 Pro Max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/lYcvPv6Ju6
— JUICYSHOMPY (@jayshompy) September 7, 2022
Ayodele Joseph, Lijoka referenced the fact that plenty of YouTubers will be destroying the new iPhone and filming it over the next few days — which may rub salt in the wounds of those who are stuck using an older device. @alivetobedead posted a similar meme, but this one showed the phone being dangled above a stairwell.
Me : Omo, iPhone 14 coming out soon and I don't even have an iPhone 6
Some random YouTuber: 👇 👇 👇 pic.twitter.com/dK09pmoZ9e
— Ayodele Joseph, Lijoka (@Gurusbest) September 7, 2022
We've seen it all before
A common criticism of the iPhone 14 is its similarities to its predecessor, and arguably a couple of iPhone editions previous to that too. Many Twitter users have joked about Apple slapping an extra number on its flagship device, bumping the price, and releasing it as an entirely new phone. One of them is YouTuber and notable tech influencer Linus, who posted a Spiderman meme highlighting the issue.
same same but different #AppleEvent #iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/e3eTYkP29l
— Linus Tech Tips (@LinusTech) September 7, 2022
Steve Jobs was instrumental in the creation of the iPhone. Jobs passed away in 2011, but his legacy lives on through the devices and family members he left behind. One of those family members isn't too impressed with the new iPhone. Eve Jobs, the Apple founder's daughter, may believe the company is far less innovative without her father at the helm. Shortly after the announcement, she posted a meme on her Instagram story that suggested the iPhone 14 is basically the same as its predecessor. The meme features a man being gifted a shirt with the same style and pattern as the one he is currently wearing. The picture features the caption "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today."
eSIMs are causing concern
There were a few more serious critiques of the new iPhone. Joshua Vergara lamented the loss of the SIM card tray on U.S. editions of the iPhone. His tweet started by referencing the time Apple ditched the headphone jack, before expressing some concerns about eSIM-only phones. Vergara suggests American travelers could be disadvantaged by the decision — implying they have lost the ability to pick up a SIM card while traveling and pay a cheaper local rate on their calls, texts, and data. Instead, he expects U.S. citizens to be stuck on the plan they use at home and forced to endure hefty roaming fees. However, Twitter users in Vergara's replies quickly pointed out that multiple plans can easily be added to an eSIM, and adding an extra provider to the eSIM may be quicker and easier than switching plastic SIM cards.
I'm sorry I can't get over this. So first it was the headphone jack, Apple just made that a thing and it was a big pain for a bit. Now no SIM card so if you're traveling, you're forced to pay for international roaming on your eSIM from US carriers?! #AppleEvent
— Joshua Vergara (@jvtechtea) September 7, 2022
Although the people replying to Vergara's tweet aren't wrong, the influencer isn't particularly wrong either. A plan can only be added to an eSIM if the carrier providing the plan supports it. While most major networks support eSIM-based plans, and that number is likely to increase after the release of the iPhone 14, eSIM-based plans are not a guarantee everywhere you go. Adoption will eventually increase everywhere, but that will take time and some iPhone-using nomads may face a difficult few years. On a lighter note, Quinn Nelson put the concerns of the less tech-savvy at the forefront when he jokingly tweeted: "eSIM is gonna be a nightmare for grandmas everywhere."
eSIM is gonna be a nightmare for grandmas everywhere.
— Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) September 7, 2022