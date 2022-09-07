The iPhone 14 Plus Takes An Easy Route To Success: First Look

With the iPhone 14 Pro and its fancy new Dynamic Island, you'd be forgiven for forgetting all about the new iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. That would be a mistake, however. Apple's more affordable new smartphones may not have the triple-camera array or the full array of features that encourage people to spend four figures on a new handset, but that just makes what is included all the more intriguing.

The result is a combination of what works, blended with a few things to give some 2022 sparkle. At first glance, indeed you'd be forgiven for not really seeing much difference between this year's phones and last year's. Of course, what really matters is what's missing.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Retired with unceremonious haste is the mini form factor. Apple opted not to replace the iPhone 13 mini with an iPhone 14 mini, with lingering rumors of poor sales of the smallest iPhone signing the 5.7-inch screen's death warrant. Certainly, there were plenty of people who said they wanted a smaller smartphone that didn't compromise on the camera or processor. Problem is, they just didn't buy it.