Here's Your iPhone And Apple Watch's Most Important New Feature

Apple's latest lineup of phones and smartwatches has finally been officially introduced. There are updated innards like a faster chip, impressive capabilities such as temperature sensing, and cool new software-hardware amalgamations like the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. However, one aspect that really stands out this year is the focus on life-saving features.

One such addition is a car crash detection system that is destined for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 as they gear up for a market release next week. As the name makes abundantly clear, the goal is to sense if a person has been in an automobile accident and is potentially injured. When this occurs, the device will automatically contact emergency services to get medical help. Apple says it has tested the car crash detection system in lab conditions using a million hours of driving and crash analysis data with real cars.

Apple has fitted the iPhone 14 lineup as well as the Watch Series 8 with a high dynamic range gyroscope and high-G accelerometer to sense sudden impact events. Think of it as arming a fighter jet pilot with a wearable that can measure the extremely strong G-force they experience as a result of extreme speed and aerial maneuvers. The onboard sensors inside the Apple Watch Series 8 and iPhone 14 series will do just that for events like high-speed front or rear impact, T-bone, a vehicle rolling over, side crash, and so forth.