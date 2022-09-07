The Apple Watch Ultra Is More Smartwatch Than You Need: First Look

For once, there's an Apple Watch that doesn't feel designed for my wrist. Not because the Apple Watch Ultra is considerably larger than any previous Apple Watch — though with its bigger, ultra-bright screen and bulkier casing it is — but because the target audience here just doesn't line up with my lifestyle. In fact, I get the feeling the Apple Watch Ultra would quite like to encourage me to get out more.

That wouldn't be unusual for Apple Watch, mind. After all, the current model — and the new Apple Watch Series 8 — already tells me to stand up more, to walk more, to exercise more. It suggests when I should turn the volume down, and when I should sit and be mindful for a while.

It can, if I'm being blunt, get a little overwhelming. Like the Apple Watch is as much a nanny as a way to keep track of my messages and calendar; I've turned off the more annoying alerts and reminders, but the smartwatch can still be needy throughout the day. Apple Watch Ultra, though, sheds that gentle handholding in favor of a constant nudging to get outside and do something more exciting.