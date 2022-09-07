Apple Watch Series 8 Price And Release Date Revealed

Apple has unveiled its latest Apple Watch, the Series 8, alongside a release date and a price at its 2022 Apple Event. The new watch contains a host of new features and style options that Apple hopes will put it ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Google's upcoming effort.

Apple has added to its fall detection, and SOS features present in its previous watches. Crash Detection is a new feature that will notify and send your location to the emergency services and call your emergency contacts if the watch detects you have been in a serious accident. While errors may be a concern, Apple says its AI has been trained on over a million hours of actual crash data — which should improve accuracy and cut down on the number of accidental calls.

Potential customers with battery life concerns will be pleased to know the Series 8 has an estimated 18 hours of battery life with regular use, which can be doubled using a new Low Power Mode. For travelers, international roaming is now coming to the cellular version of the Apple Watch, and the device is also said to be swimproof, dustproof, and crack resistant. Along with Apple's take on features that have become standard on smartwatches, like blood oxygen measurements, ECG readings, and sleep tracking, the Series 8 Apple Watch has some features that focus on the health needs of a very large demographic.