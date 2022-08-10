Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Boosts Battery And Health Sensor Size For A Better Smartwatch

With this next generation of the Galaxy Watch, Samsung introduces improved sensor technology that helps the smartwatch track all kinds of useful things. As with the Galaxy Watch 4 line, the new Watch 5 features the company's BioActive Sensor, which combines bioelectical impedance analysis, electrical heart signal, and optical heart rate sensors via a single chip. These sensors track your heart rate, blood oxygen level, and heart health, and users get access to the popular ECG monitoring feature, something pioneered by Apple (when it comes to smartwatches, that is). Samsung also promises to help you track your own stress levels and various health-related metrics, such as temperature, through the use of infrared and body composition.

Unsurprisingly, there's also a sleep tracker with snore detection that keeps tabs on your sleep stages as you rest. The Galaxy Watch 5 could help improve your sleep hygiene by automatically turning down connected lights and electronics when you're reaching your bedtime. Falling or stumbling will notify an emergency contact to come and help you, and if you're tired after a workout, the Galaxy Watch 5 will collect all of your post-cardio heart data to help you adjust the intensity next time. The watch will even remind you to drink water based on your sweat loss.

Like most smartwatches, Samsung's new gadget is a helpful workout planner that will guide you on your health journey, and then help you get home if you've biked or ran a little bit too far, following the exact same path. It's also an entertainment buddy with access to apps like Spotify and Google Assistant that make it easier to use the small device when you don't want to pull out your phone. The Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition takes the sporty aspect a step further and customizes your golfing experience with extra recommendations.