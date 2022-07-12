Galaxy Watch 4 Update Brings A QWERTY Keyboard And Accessibility Options

In around a month's time, Samsung could be launching its next smartwatch and the industry's third Wear OS 3 device. The Galaxy Watch 5 isn't expected to have much in the way of big new features, but it is rumored to be dropping one iconic staple. In the past, Samsung exhibited short-term memory loss that made it conveniently forget last-gen products as soon as the newest ones hit the stage. That isn't today's Samsung anymore, thankfully, and it seems to be giving owners of the Galaxy Watch 4 some assurance that it hasn't forgotten about them just yet. With plenty of time to spare, Samsung is rolling out a One UI Watch 4.5 update that adds some interesting new features but also raises questions about the company's older wearables.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series is truly one of a kind, or at least the first of its kind. Not only is it Samsung's first smartwatch to use Google's Wear OS, but it is also the first to actually use the latest Wear OS 3 version. Until recently, it was also the only one, but Montblanc launched the Summit 3 last month to become the market's second. That, however, still leaves the Galaxy Watch 4 in the lead, with many features that are a mishmash of both Wear OS 3 and its old Tizen-based platform. It continues to push new features that may not be available to pure Wear OS wearables or even pure Tizen smartwatches, which does seem like how this new One UI Watch 4.5 update is going to play out.