Montblanc Summit 3 Pairs Luxury With Wear OS

Montblanc says its new watch will come with a choice of straps, including calf leather for those dressy occasions that require a touch of class and rubber for when you're active and need something that won't be destroyed by sweat. This combination of wide functionality and customization seems to permeate throughout the watch's design. Several face choices are available, each drawing inspiration from the company's "heritage in watchmaking." In addition to the traditional faces, widgets are available if the watch's owner prefers staring at their heart rate every few seconds. Google Wear OS brings functionality to the table through a series of apps. All in all, the German brand wants its device to be "a tailored, life-enhancing experience" for its customers no matter where they are.

The watch's case is made from titanium. Montblanc is also pairing the watch's finish with the strap. Black titanium comes with black calf leather and rubber straps, while the bicolor case comes with a "Montblanc Extreme 3.0 British green calf leather strap" in addition to the black rubber strap. All of the functions you would expect from a modern smartphone are present. There are apps and alerts for texts and calls, Google Maps for navigation, and rubber strap aficionados will be pleased to hear fitness functions are also present. Montblanc's list of fitness and health monitoring features includes sleep monitoring, a pedometer, and the ability to measure blood oxygen levels.

No word has been issued on the Montblanc Summit 3's price as of yet, but its two predecessors may make an educated guess possible. Both previous Summits retailed for around the $950 mark, however, the Summit 2 came out four years ago. Inflation and the semiconductor shortage may have an impact, so don't be shocked if the high-end smartwatch initially retails for over $1,000.