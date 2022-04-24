Galaxy Watch 5 Might Say Goodbye To A Popular Feature

Although it doesn't run one of the two major smartwatch platforms on the market, Samsung's smartwatches have been one of the most successful wearable lines, and that's partly thanks to the strength of the company's brand and marketing. That's also despite Tizen OS not having much support from the major apps and services that made smartwatches useful beyond functioning as simple timepieces and fitness trackers. One of the fan-favorite features of the Galaxy Watch, previously known as the Gear S, is a physical rotating bezel that can be used to control the watch. That mechanism briefly disappeared but later returned as a "classic" feature. Unfortunately, it might seem that things will be changing again, and the rotary bezel may actually be gone for good in the next iteration of Samsung's smartwatch.

To be fair, that rotary bezel was really more of a novelty, taking its inspiration from a similar mechanism found on most sports watches. While the Apple Watch adopted the crown as its physical control, Samsung opted for this bezel in order to set its smartwatches apart. Back then, the feature was new, quirky, and almost had a fidget toy feel to it, but it was far from just an embellishment. That rotary bezel also lets wearers scroll through options and content without tiring their fingers by swiping over and over again. You still have to tap the screen to perform actions since the side buttons don't perform that function, so it doesn't really save those who have to wear thick gloves. Still, it was a slightly better ergonomic tool, which is part of why it was well-loved by Galaxy Watch fans.