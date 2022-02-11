Tag Heuer Keeps Making Expensive Smartwatches, But Is Anyone Buying?

Luxury products always come with an added premium, but it's hard not to wonder just how many people bite the bullet and spend massive amounts of money on a luxury product that depends on modern software – like a TAG Heuer smartwatch. On February 10, 2022, TAG Heuer unveiled a new generation of its Connected watches, including a brand-new 42mm model as well as a refreshed version of its otherwise-current 45mm model. Both the devices were part of TAG Heuer's Connected Calibre E4 line of exclusive, high-end watches. The watches sound pretty great on paper, but are they really worth their exorbitant price tag?

While the 45mm model was already part of the Calibre E4 line, the 42mm model presented a smaller take aiming to provide a slimmer, perhaps more elegant look. The company made the watches to be versatile so as to appeal to a wide range of customers. Whether you're looking for a sports smartwatch or a stylish accessory, the new TAG Heuer products were (and are) likely to meet most criteria.

The only downside of a TAG Heuer smartwatch is its price, and for some more budget-conscious users, their value for the money. After all, TAG Heuer is not alone on the smartwatch market: there are cheaper watches out there with similar features.

Prices for the new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 42mm model started at $1,800 at launch, while the cheapest 45mm watch cost $2,050. The watches are set to start shipping in March 2022, marking two years from the release of the previous Connected watch. What do you get when you buy one of these $2k watches?