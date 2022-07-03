Apple Watch Series 8 Body Temperature Monitor May Still Happen After All

As is the case with many unofficial leaks and tips, rumored features about upcoming products tend to flip flop from time to time. One source will say that a certain feature will happen, while another will refute that claim later on. Of course, sometimes it depends on the person reporting the rumored feature, but even the most prolific tipster doesn't always get it right. In the case of the Apple Watch Series 8 arriving later this year, the consensus seems to be that it won't be a big deal compared to its immediate predecessor. The one thing it might have going for it is the much-anticipated body temperature sensor, which could actually happen, presuming it passes Apple's very strict standards.

Over the years, smartwatches have transformed into what are essentially mobile diagnostic clinics, going beyond the typical pedometers and altimeters to give wearers a better overview of their health. Nearly every model has heart rate sensors already, and some have blood oxygen monitors that became particularly popular because of COVID-19. Only a few smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch, boast some sort of ECG functionality — and even then, it's limited to only a few territories.

Apple has been particularly obsessed with equipping its smartwatch with every conceivable health feature, and for a good reason. There have been numerous headlines about how the smartwatch has saved lives either by warning wearers of potential health problems or contacting emergency services in an accident. Its next trick might not be as sensational, but it will undoubtedly help save lives as well.