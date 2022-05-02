Apple Watch Series 8 Could Beat Samsung To This Key Health Sensor

Despite many smartwatches already sporting body temperature sensors, it is yet to appear on devices made by two major players in the segment: Apple and Samsung. While there were rumors about this feature making it to the Apple Watch Series 7 models from last year, that did not happen. According to well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's decision not to bring the feature to last year's Apple Watch models was conscious.

In a series of tweets, Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple had decided against adding a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7 long before the product entered the final phase of development called engineering validation testing (EVT). Apparently, Apple's self-developed body temperature sensing algorithm failed to meet the company's own requirements during the initial phase of its development itself, leading to the eventual cancellation of the feature.

The tweet mentions several issues that Apple encountered while developing the algorithm. The most important among these was the difficulty Apple reportedly experienced in measuring skin temperature accurately. However, given that the company has been working on solving this problem for several years now, there is a good chance Apple may beat Samsung in the race to bring accurate body temperature sensors to smartwatches.