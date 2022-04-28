Apple Watch Series 8 — Here Are The Features We'll Likely See

The modern Apple Watch can supplement an iPhone owner's lifestyle needs in virtually every way; it can be used to track fitness data, manage phone calls, and even check email, but those are considered pretty basic features nowadays. Apple Watch owners have enjoyed consistent upgrades and new features in every annual model since the first Apple Watch was released in April 2015, and there's no reason to expect that to change in 2022.

The most recent model, the Apple Watch Series 7, is still one of the very best smartwatches that you can buy, offering improved tracking features, a quicker charger, and a much larger OLED display — about 20% larger on both the 41mm and 45mm versions. That said, it wouldn't be an Apple product if its engineers didn't come up with new gizmos and tools for Apple Watch owners to utilize in their day-to-day lives, which may not at first seem useful but — much like the handwashing detection feature of 2020 — somehow end up being revered by Apple Watch fans down the line. Rumors about what the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 will add are abundant and potentially misdirecting, but there are a few key things we likely will see appear in 2022.