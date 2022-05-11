Google Pixel Watch: Everything We Know So Far

Google revealed its first smartwatch during Google I/O 2022 and said it is coming next fall. The company explains the new smartwatch combines the best of its technology, is built on Wear OS, and has health and fitness features from Fitbit. "The first watch made inside and out by Google," is the company's mantra for the product.

Officially, Google confirmed several features for the new smartwatch. Users will be able to link the Pixel family — Pixel phones, earbuds, and Pixel Watch — to switch between devices and control everything from any device. Users will also be able to find their smartwatch using their other Google devices and control their smart home through the watch. The Google suite of products, from Maps to Gmail to Wallet and other Wear OS features are also confirmed. Those interested in getting updates on availability can sign up on Google's official product page.

The cost of the Pixel Watch has not been revealed. According to TechCrunch, users should not expect it to be a low-price product, with leaks reportedly setting the price at around $300 to $400. The company says the smartwatch will arrive this fall, which means we'll likely see it fully revealed in either September, October, or possibly as late as November.