Apple Watch Crash Detection Promises A Safety Angel On Your Wrist

When you get caught up in a crash, the Apple Watch will show you a screen asking whether you would like to call an SOS service. If you do not respond for 10 seconds, the Watch will dial 911 (or other services per your location) automatically. You also get the option to clear the pop-up dialog if you are okay and do not need immediate medical attention.

The feature can detect predominantly four types of car crashes — including collisions from the front and behind, a side impact, and a complete rollover. Apple says it has trained the detection algorithm using data worth more than a million hours.

Apple already offers a fall detection feature on older generations of the Apple Watch, where the smartwatch can automatically sense if the person suddenly collapses. If a person falls suddenly, the Apple Watch can automatically dial 911 and send alerts to emergency contacts for them. The new feature adds to the robust set of features that the Apple Watch already has.