Apple iPhone 14 Event: Everything We Expect

Apple has finally confirmed the date for the iPhone 14 launch event. Unlike last year, the company is inviting a handful of people for an in-person event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, and the rest of the world will be able to watch the launch event live on the company's website, the Apple TV app, or the company's official YouTube channel. Enthusiasts and fans should mark September 7, 2022, on their calendar as the tech giant will reveal the next-generation iPhone and a couple of other products during the Far Out event.

This time, the event invitation looks slightly different as it seems to showcase the Apple logo outline with galaxies of different shapes and sizes. In light of that, popular technology YouTuber Marques Brownlee thinks that the theme of the event will be astrophotography. At Far Out, Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 lineup, which is all the internet can talk about now, especially the Pro models, which might come out with significant changes in design.

If the countless rumors and renders floating around the internet are true, this might be the first time Apple releases a notch-less iPhone. Further, we may see a couple of new Apple Watch models, as well. The company is also said to be working on a new AirPods Pro model and a couple of iPads. Still, Apple no doubt will save some products to announce at the anticipated October event.