Apple iPhone 14 Event: Everything We Expect
Apple has finally confirmed the date for the iPhone 14 launch event. Unlike last year, the company is inviting a handful of people for an in-person event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, and the rest of the world will be able to watch the launch event live on the company's website, the Apple TV app, or the company's official YouTube channel. Enthusiasts and fans should mark September 7, 2022, on their calendar as the tech giant will reveal the next-generation iPhone and a couple of other products during the Far Out event.
This time, the event invitation looks slightly different as it seems to showcase the Apple logo outline with galaxies of different shapes and sizes. In light of that, popular technology YouTuber Marques Brownlee thinks that the theme of the event will be astrophotography. At Far Out, Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 lineup, which is all the internet can talk about now, especially the Pro models, which might come out with significant changes in design.
If the countless rumors and renders floating around the internet are true, this might be the first time Apple releases a notch-less iPhone. Further, we may see a couple of new Apple Watch models, as well. The company is also said to be working on a new AirPods Pro model and a couple of iPads. Still, Apple no doubt will save some products to announce at the anticipated October event.
The iPhone 14 lineup may have four models
In the past, Apple's September events were all about the new iPhones, and there is no reason to assume this year won't be the same. At Far Out, we expect Apple to unveil the iPhone 14 series, which will likely include the vanilla iPhone 14, a new variant that replaces the iPhone mini model called the iPhone 14 Max, and two premium variants — the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
According to various leaks and rumors, Apple is planning to increase the gap between the non-Pro and Pro models in terms of design, performance, and features. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to feature the chipset that powered last year's iPhone (the A15 Bionic), the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will reportedly get a performance bump with a new chipset, most likely to be the A16 Bionic.
In addition, the Pro models may also ship with a new hole and pill-shaped notch to feature the front-facing camera and Face ID, respectively. Apple is also said to have equipped the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 48-megapixel rear camera that will allow the device to record 8K videos and snap even more detailed pictures. Although the non-Pro models might not get a significant camera improvement, all four iPhone models are rumored to sport an autofocus front-facing camera.
iOS 16: the next operating system for iPhones
Along with the new iPhones, Apple should reveal iOS 16, the next generation of its operating system for the iPhone. To recall, iOS 16 was announced earlier this year at the WWDC 2022. Since then, it has been available as a beta version for developers, and to date, Apple has released seven iterations. As the company nears public release, it has reportedly finalized the initial build of iOS 16 that will be released for iPhone users and has started working on iOS 16.1.
iOS 16 will be a significant upgrade for iPhone users as it brings certain features that have been missing from the smartphone since the beginning. As mentioned on the official preview page, iOS 16 will come with several features related to lock screen customization, including unique backdrops, date and time widgets, and different options for fonts, colors, and other elements. Eligible iPhone models will also get iCloud Shared Photo Library (via Apple).
Apple Messages will also get a new feature that allows users to edit their messages for up to 15 minutes after sending them, and to unsend any message for up to two minutes after sending it. Apple Mail and Safari will also get new features such as smart search corrections and Shared Tab groups. Those who purchase the new iPhone can expect their devices to ship with iOS 16 pre-installed. However, the iPadOS 16 might not make it to the September launch event.
New Apple Watches and AirPods Pro
Apple may release a total of three new smartwatches at the Far Out event. First, we might see the Apple Watch Series 8, which is expected to look like the Apple Watch Series 7 but may feature the rumored body temperature sensor, unlocking new health-monitoring features.
Reports suggest that the Apple Watch Series 8 will ship with the S8 chip with similar specifications and performance to the S7 chip. With the Apple Watch Series 8, we might see a new version of the Apple Watch SE. The new Apple Watch SE could feature a new chipset in its good old chassis. Last but not least, the company may release a new extreme variant with the largest screen and most rugged material on any Apple Watch ever. The rumored model will target athletes or users who work under severe environmental conditions.
Apple is reportedly working on the second generation of the AirPods Pro initially released in 2019. As per alleged renders, the new AirPods Pro has speakers on the charging case that help users find it when it is lost. Further, the device could also feature better noise cancellation and improved sound quality.
Apple may unveil new iPads, as well
Apple likely has a couple of iPads in the pipeline, including the iPad (10th generation) and a new iPad Pro. The iPad 10 will be the successor of the relatively affordable yet capable $329 9th-generation iPad launched last year. Reports suggest that Apple is planning to refresh the device with its A14 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 12 lineup launched in 2020. While this would result in better performance, rumors also suggest that the next base-tier iPad model could feature a USB-C charging port, making it the last iPad to bid farewell to the Lightning connector. Further, the entry-level iPad could also get a new Retina display (via NotebookCheck).
In addition, the iPad Pro M2 could also debut at the event. However, some rumors suggest that Apple will hold another launch event in October, where it may release the new MacBooks. Now, there is a good chance that Apple will save the iPads for the October launch event as well, but we cannot confirm that. Whether Apple releases the iPad or not, the September launch event titled Far Out will be worth watching as it will reveal the benchmark device against which all of the flagships released in 2023 will be compared.