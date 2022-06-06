Apple macOS Ventura: The Biggest Features Coming To Mac

macOS Ventura has officially been detailed, and one of the biggest updates it brings is how the operating system handles tasks and windows, thanks to a new feature called Stage Manager. Once users activate it from Control Center, Stage Manager positions the active app window at the center of the screen, while the rest of the apps running in the background appear as a small preview to the left of the screen, neatly arranged in a vertical strip. For apps such as Chrome running across multiple windows, all of them are stacked atop one another.

Users can simply click on an app preview on the side and it will pop up in the foreground. And if it had multiple windows, simply tapping on the preview stack cycles through each window without any hassle or shortcut. Another cool aspect is that a simple drag and drop from the side preview allows users to group two apps together. Windows 11 also offers a similar functionality that remembers app groups and their split-screen layout, too.

On macOS Ventura, users can also click on the blank space on the screen to return to the natural desktop view with all the saved files scattered across. Here, users can simply drag and drop a file into an app's side preview, and it will instantly get loaded and launched.