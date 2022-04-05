Windows 11 Is Finally Getting Two Highly Requested Features

Windows 11 was a rather unexpected announcement, considering Microsoft painted Windows 10 as the last Windows release, so to speak. At first glance, the changes the new version brought were minimal and a little controversial. The rearrangement of the Task Bar and the overhaul of the Start Menu ruffled the feathers of many desktop users as it reeked of touch-based tablet design cues, for example.

Underneath, however, Windows 11 is more than just a facelift, especially with how it opened the doors to finally updating the operating system's first-party applications. Venerable apps like Paint and Notepad, for example, finally got a refresh after decades of stagnation. Now it's time for Windows' file manager to get a long-awaited feature and for the Start Menu to regain something it originally lost in the transition. Plus, Windows 11 is also getting a few new features that increase its appeal for those with hearing disabilities, as well as workers who deserve the occasional break.