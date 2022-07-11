Apple Unleashes First iOS 16 And iPadOS 16 Public Betas

Apple has started rolling out the first public beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 ahead of their stable release this autumn, coinciding with the debut of new iPhones and iPads. iOS 16 is compatible with the second-gen iPhone SE, the iPhone 8, all subsequent Apple smartphones launched after it.

As for the latest iteration of iPadOS, it can be installed on all iPad Pro models currently available on the market: the third-gen iPad Air (and later), the fifth-gen iPad (and successors), and the fifth-gen iPad Mini (and models launched after it). But do keep in mind that all the new features, such as Stage Manager, won't be supported across every compatible device mentioned above.

If you're looking forward to installing the latest public beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, head over to the Apple Beta Software Program portal, submit your Apple ID credentials to enroll in the beta testing program, and tap on the button that says "Download Profile" to download the appropriate configuration profile. After that, open the Settings app on your device, select the "Profile Downloaded" banner at the top, and hit "Install." After a restart, follow this path to download the public beta of iOS 16 or iPadOS 16: Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.