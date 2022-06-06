The Biggest New Features Coming To iOS 16

iOS 16 will include a redesigned lock screen that'll make it easier for iPhone and iPad users to see messages, sports updates, and more without unlocking their device. Among other things, users will be able to easily customize the look of the lock screen using built-in tools, including changing the font used for the clock, swapping out the background behind the subjects in the photo used as the lock screen wallpaper, and adding widgets to the lock screen for rapidly seeing snippets of key information, including weather and upcoming calendar events.

Apple's presentation gave a look at several of the lock screen widget options that will arrive with iOS 16, including Sun Events, a City Analog clock, and a Next Event calendar widget. Users can also add similar lock screen widgets that show their activity level, battery status, and their city's Light Forecast. In addition to the ability to change the clock's font, Apple revealed that the iOS 16 lock screen's clock will appear slightly behind people who may be featured in your wallpaper, plus users will be able to apply photo filters to that wallpaper directly from the lock screen's customization tools.

Other key lock screen changes include a photo shuffle mode for regular wallpaper changes, live weather wallpapers, notifications that "roll" into the bottom of the lock screen to avoid blocking the wallpaper, and a type of notification called Live Activities that Apple presents as particularly useful for sports fans.