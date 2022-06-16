Apple Might Give Your Old iPad New Life Again

One of the best features introduced by iPadOS 16 is Stage Manager, adding a Mac-level computing trick to Apple's tablets. However, the feature is currently exclusive to iPads with the M1 silicon inside, as Apple has stressed that only the M1 delivers enough juice for the feature to work smoothly on iPads. But it appears that there is still some hope for non-M1 iPads.

The folks over at 9to5Mac did some digging in the code of iPadOS 16 and found a hidden setting that can enable Stage Manager on older iPads with Apple's A-series processors. Apple refers to these older iPads as "Legacy Devices" in reference to "Chamois," which is the internal codename for Stage Manager. Once enabled, Stage Manager will potentially be functional on older iPads without M1 silicon. There is no official word from Apple on the matter, and therefore no guarantee that it'll ever see the light of day. There is, however, some precedent for a situation like this, which does allow us to continue to hope.

The Live Text feature, which scans images and identifies text, was initially limited to M1 Macs when macOS Monterey was released. After a relatively short period of time, Apple quietly updated the support document to include Live Text support for all Macs that are capable of running macOS Monterey, both Intel and M1 flavors.