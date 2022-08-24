Apple's September 2022 Event Confirmed: Get Ready For iPhone 14

Apple's next big event will take place on September 7, 2022, the Cupertino firm has announced today, with the expectation being that the next generation of iPhone will be on the menu. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park, the company's lavish campus in California, kicking off at 10am PT (or 1pm ET). It's likely to be a well-polished show, too, Apple having had some experience now in these live-streams after using the system for WWDC 2022 and other events.

The expectation for September, of course, is that the new iPhone will be on the agenda. Apple's typical smartphone cadence sees the company update its iPhone range at the end of the Summer, headed into the all-important Q4 holiday sales period. For 2022, that's expected to mean the arrival of the iPhone 14 family.

As in previous years, it's a family believed to span a number of models, prices, and physical sizes. In 2021, for example, Apple had four variations on the theme, from the smallest iPhone 13 mini through to the largest and most capable iPhone 13 Pro. For 2022, however, that strategy may evolve slightly.