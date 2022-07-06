The iPhone 14 Decision Is About To Get A Whole Lot Harder

One aspect of the iPhone that helped it stand out among the crop of Android smartphones was the fact that even the lower-end devices used the same chip as the most expensive iPhone models. Take the case of the $699 iPhone 13 Mini and the $1,099 iPhone 13 Pro Max. Even with such a significant price difference, the iPhone 13 Mini has the same processing power as its more expensive sibling. If Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, this will likely change starting in 2022.

In a recent blog post, Kuo reaffirms that the company's upcoming A16 chip will be restricted to just two iPhone 14 models. While these two devices could be the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max editions, there is ambiguity over the chances of even the top variants getting the A16 chip. According to Kuo, Apple is seemingly doing this to increase the proportion of higher-end variants in its sales figures. Kuo claims that the top-tier versions of the iPhone typically constituted 40 to 50% of the sales. With this move, the company reportedly wants to increase that proportion to around 55 to 60%.

Aside from allowing Apple to mint even more money, this move is also likely to positively impact the revenues of companies that make components for the higher-end iPhone 14 models. Kuo's report highlights the manufacturers of the iPhone 14's camera components that will benefit from this move, including Sony, which makes the image sensors; Largan, which supplies the lenses; Alps, which handles the OIS functionality; and LG Innotek, which supplies the CMOS camera module.