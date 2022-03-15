This Huge iPhone 14 Leak Suggests A Controversial 2022 For Apple

Just a few days ago, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made waves when he claimed that only the pricier iPhone 14 Pro will get the new A16 Bionic chip upgrade. Citing their own sources, 9to5Mac backed up Kuo's claims, and is now adding a few more juicy bits of information. The non-Pro iPhone 14 variants will reportedly use the same A15 Bionic variant that is currently inside the iPhone 13 Pro and is packed with more GPU cores than the basic model. It's a controversial move, and waters down the incentive of upgrading from an iPhone 13. Plus, not everyone will be happy about prospect of spending north of $800 on a phone with a last-gen chip.

However, there is some possibility that Apple might re-brand this particular component with a name like A15X, following in the footsteps of the A12Z chip fitted inside the iPad Pro models from 2020. The RAM capacity is touted to be uniform across all iPhone 14 series members at 6GB, but the Pro models are rumored to get the LPDDR5 modules, while the rest will be serviced by the LPDDR4X generation.