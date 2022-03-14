Multiple iPhone 14 Models Could Come With Last Year's A15 Processor

Later on this year, Apple is widely expected to reveal a new lineup of iPhones. We see the same thing each fall, but the iPhone reveal event that happens this year might be a little different than the ones we've seen in the past. Typically, when Apple takes the stage for one these iPhone reveal events in September, it announces a new line of iPhones that come packing new hardware, most notably a new processor. That may not be the case in the iPhone 14 lineup, as Apple could be forced to rely on the CPUs already found in the iPhone 13 line.

So says noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who – in a follow up to a tweet in which he shared the expected names of the iPhone 14 lineup – predicts that only two of this year's iPhones will upgrade to the A16 processor, while the other two will continue using the A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup. While Kuo doesn't state a reason behind this prediction, it seems fairly obvious that he's expecting the supply difficulties the consumer electronics industry has faced throughout the pandemic to continue throughout 2022.