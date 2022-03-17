Looks Like The iPhone 14 May Not Ditch The Notch After All

If we are to believe the CAD renders, the iPhone 14 is likely to miss the redesign train that many people were hoping for. In fact, the iPhone 14 may end up looking identical to the existing iPhone 13. Almost everything – including the arrangement of the camera lens – seems unchanged. There are some minor tweaks, though, including what appears to be a thicker glass frame surrounding the camera housing and a missing Apple logo. That said, it is unlikely the company will stop using the iconic Apple logo on the iPhone 14.

Other design traits carried over from the iPhone 13 include the volume button on the left edge, with the alert slider located just above it. The SIM slot is also located on this side but below the volume buttons. Like on the iPhone 13, the next-generation iPhone 14 is likely to sport the power button on the right edge. Unsurprisingly, there is no change to the design of the bottom panel as well with the iPhone 14's lightning connector and the bottom-firing speakers located at the same place as the iPhone 13.

MySmartPrice is also claiming the iPhone 14 will come with a 6.1-inch display — which is the same size as the iPhone 14. However, given that Apple is likely to use the existing A15 Bionic chip on the entry-level iPhone models for this year, the iPhone 14 could end up an unattractive proposition for those looking to upgrade unless Apple drops its pricing even further.