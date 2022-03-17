Looks Like The iPhone 14 May Not Ditch The Notch After All
Even though Apple's next generation of iPhones is still several months away from launch, things have been heating up as far as iPhone 14 leaks and predictions are concerned. A key takeaway from recent leaks was the likelihood of the iPhone 14 series finally getting rid of the much-maligned display notch. This design element has remained unchanged ever since Apple debuted the iPhone X back in 2017.
Fresh reports, however, indicate that only the pricier members of the iPhone 14 lineup may end up getting the pill-shaped hole-punch design. New CAD renders of the vanilla iPhone 14 point towards the likelihood of it continuing to use the standard display notch — the one Apple users have spent a few years getting used to.
These leaked renders come courtesy of Indian tech publication MySmartPrice which cites an "industry insider" as the source. Interestingly, these renders have appeared just a day after 91 Mobiles posted CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.
An old design reappears
If we are to believe the CAD renders, the iPhone 14 is likely to miss the redesign train that many people were hoping for. In fact, the iPhone 14 may end up looking identical to the existing iPhone 13. Almost everything – including the arrangement of the camera lens – seems unchanged. There are some minor tweaks, though, including what appears to be a thicker glass frame surrounding the camera housing and a missing Apple logo. That said, it is unlikely the company will stop using the iconic Apple logo on the iPhone 14.
Other design traits carried over from the iPhone 13 include the volume button on the left edge, with the alert slider located just above it. The SIM slot is also located on this side but below the volume buttons. Like on the iPhone 13, the next-generation iPhone 14 is likely to sport the power button on the right edge. Unsurprisingly, there is no change to the design of the bottom panel as well with the iPhone 14's lightning connector and the bottom-firing speakers located at the same place as the iPhone 13.
MySmartPrice is also claiming the iPhone 14 will come with a 6.1-inch display — which is the same size as the iPhone 14. However, given that Apple is likely to use the existing A15 Bionic chip on the entry-level iPhone models for this year, the iPhone 14 could end up an unattractive proposition for those looking to upgrade unless Apple drops its pricing even further.
Our take
Recent leaks centered around the iPhone seem to come up with conflicting information.
If Apple chooses NOT to redesign the phone as claimed by MySmartPrice — and the company also ends up using the existing A15 Bionic chipset on the iPhone 14 instead of the A16 Bionic, as claimed by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo – what is even the point of launching an upgrade? It would essentially be the same product as the iPhone 13.
Needless to say, we would tread cautiously as far as these initial iPhone 14 leaks are concerned and suggest you do the same.