There's Ominous News About iPhone 14 Pricing

The anticipation for Apple's next generation of gadgets is reaching a fever pitch, which means it should come as no surprise the rumor mill is churning at a pretty rapid pace. Recently, popular leaker and regular long-form 9to5mac contributor Max Weinbach took to Twitter to predict an Apple event on September 6, followed by the official sale of the iPhone 14 on September 16. Whether or not these claims hold merit is anyone's guess, but Weinbach has a reasonably strong track record given that 69% of his claims have turned out to be true, according to AppleTrack.

fwiw I heard September 6th event and iPhone's on sale on the 16th not 100% sure, but around there seems right. https://t.co/X2vbu2XyiC — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 7, 2022

Granted, the iPhone 14 itself is looking to be a hot commodity in Q4 2022, and though none of its predicted features have technically been confirmed by Apple, there's plenty of reason to expect that there will be four different versions: the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, accompanied by the larger iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These predictions go all the way back to late 2021. It's also possible that the iPhone 14 and its variants will be accompanied by a next-gen version of the iPhone SE – that is, according to industry analyst and iPhone clairvoyant Ming-Chi Kuo. Two of Kuo's other recent predictions include Apple's highly-anticipated A16 chip being reserved only for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, and a potential switch from the standard Lightning charger cables to USB-C cables in future AirPods and iPhone models.