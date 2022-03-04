Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Shares Big Last-Minute iPhone SE Predictions

It would seem, according to Kuo's tweet, that the differences in industrial design between the first two iPhone SE generations will have been greater than the short hop between the iPhone SE 2nd Generation and the 3rd. The third generation is likely appearing at the next Apple event with news of a release in the first half of the year 2022.

Kuo's last-minute predictions also included three different hardware versions of the iPhone SE 3rd Generation — including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB internal storage — and three different case colors: white, black, and red. It's not clear at the moment if that'll be Product Red or not. Kuo also listed an A15 chip and 5G support among the device's likely features. It's likely the new iPhone SE will have both mmWave 5G (wide band) and Sub-6 support so that it'll be compatible with all carriers inside the USA.

Kuo suggests that we'll see "mass production in Mar'22," which would mean we're not necessarily going to get an instant release. It could also mean that production has already begun in part, and Apple will really ramp up production throughout the month. It would not be shocking to see Apple keep the same pricing structure with the new iPhone SE that is already in place with the otherwise most-current iPhone SE.