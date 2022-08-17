Apple May Bring Major Design Changes To Entry-Level iPad

While we're barely a month away from the debut of Apple's latest and greatest iPhones, those aren't the only exciting new devices we'll likely see this fall season. Of course, there will be new Macs and new iPad Pros heading our way, but these might be simple incremental upgrades from their predecessors. One device, however, could end up turning heads and give consumers one more option to consider when buying an Apple tablet. The entry-level iPad has always felt and looked abandoned, having been left behind in some ways. The 10th-generation iPad might finally change that, bringing it up to par with the rest of the brood, and finally closing a chapter on Apple's migration away from old ports and connectors.

The base iPad model has, of course, seen significant upgrades over the years. Despite its role as Apple's cheapest tablet, the model recently gained support for the first-gen Apple Pencil. Still, the iPad's design definitely looks dated, and its features are just as old, as well. Things could finally be changing for the better, though — or worse, depending on your perspective. The model that'll likely arrive next quarter is expected to change the game for iPads, finally giving Apple's tablets a more unified look and set of features.

According to 9to5Mac, the next entry-level iPad will have the flat edges that the rest of the iPad line now wears. A bit ironically, this is the first time that the base iPad will have flat edges since the original iPad launched more than a decade ago. That said, the iPad will reportedly still have the classic fat bezels all around and, curiously, the Touch ID sensor.