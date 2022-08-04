These iPad 2022 Renders Add Frustration To Our Biggest Question

The images reveal something very close in looks to the current-gen iPad, which seems to contradict some past rumors that alleged a big redesign. The leaked tablet render shows the iPad's signature look with the soft corners and typical Apple design. The bezels are thick and the front camera sits at the top of the screen, plus there's a Touch ID sensor at the bottom. That's pretty much it for the front of the device, but there are more details to be found on the other sides.

The back of the 10th-generation iPad render features a single camera, which is not unexpected for an entry-level device. There seems to be a visible upgrade over the current-gen iteration of the tablet in the form of an LED flash and a camera island. We're also seeing what looks like a quad-speaker setup with outputs on both the bottom and the top of the tablet. There's also a power button nestled on the top, and you'll note the volume adjustment buttons on the side. The display is supposed to be larger than that of the current iPad, with measurements expected to be approximately 9.7 x 7 x 0.27 inches.

While all of this sounds quite juicy, it's hard not to be disappointed at the lack of information about the charging port. This has been the subject of much speculation — will Apple stick with the Lighting port or will it move on to the (much more universal) USB-C as claimed in a leak earlier this summer? Many are hoping for the latter, but we won't know for sure until Apple sheds some light on this with the official launch.